Driver arrested, accused of running over and killing man in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Police say they have made an arrest in the death of a man who was run over by a vehicle in Rapid City last week.

Authorities say that after investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video, police determined that the driver, the victim and another individual were drinking alcohol in the vehicle while it was parked along a street last Friday night.

At one point, the victim, 47-year-old Paul Walking, of Pine Ridge, got out of the car and walked around to the rear of the vehicle. According to officials, the driver put the car in reverse and backed over the victim, then ran over him a second time when he pulled forward.