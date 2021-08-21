Drive-thru vaccination clinic continues, booster shots available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – So far, nearly 61 percent South Dakotan’s eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose. Two Sioux Falls organizations are teaming up to help increase that rate.

For the past few days, South Dakota Urban Indian Health and South Dakota voices for Peace have been hosting drive-thru vaccine clinics.

People could get the Moderna vaccine at the Empire Mall parking lot. They’re also offering the booster shot for people who are immunocompromised.

As an incentive to get more people vaccinated, the clinic offered 15 dollars to each person after each shot.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” Michaela Seiber, CEO of SD Urban Indian Health said. “If you put it off, for whatever reason, it’s totally understandable. I know there were a lot of things that prevented people from doing it. But now is the time with school starting and Delta really taking hold in South Dakota. These vaccines have been proven to be very effective against Delta and keeping people out of the hospital.”

More vaccine clinics are planned for September and October.