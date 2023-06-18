SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

The stabbing happened in the drive-thru of the Giliberto’s restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue at 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the 34-year-old driver had several stab wounds to his neck and multiple stab wounds to his forearm. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect who they say was in the passenger seat and appears to be an acquaintance of the victim.