SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Churches across KELOLAND are set to observe Maundy Thursday, and one local church is giving people the option of recognizing the day without leaving their car.

The Thursday before Easter is a Christian holy day.

“Maundy Thursday is when we observe that Jesus shared his last supper with his disciples,” First United Methodist Church senior pastor Sara Nelson said.

In the midst of a pandemic, First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls is stepping outside the box on Maundy Thursday.

“We know that everybody’s level of comfort with COVID is different and so this year at First United Methodist we’re offering drive-thru holy communion,” Reverand Sara Nelson said.

Church members and non-members are invited to pull up to the sanctuary doors on South Spring Avenue.

“Myself or my associate pastor will run out and we’ll have the elements and they will have been blessed already and we will share them with each person in the car and then have a prayer and a blessing with each person as well,” Nelson said.

The elements include grape juice and a wafer.

“It’s a wonderful way for people to still experience the sacrament of the bread and the juice without having to come to a worship service indoors,” Nelson said.

In addition to the drive-thru communion, the church will host an evening service for those looking to observe Maundy Thursday in a more traditional setting.

“We are doing the drive-thru communion from 11:00 to 1:00 on Maundy Thursday, but we’re also offering a traditional Maundy Thursday service at 6:00 p.m., which will be in-person as well as online,” Nelson said.

And they’ll celebrate Easter Sunday both indoors and outdoors.

“We’re doing an outdoor service at Falls Park at 6:30 in the morning so we can watch the sun rise together and then we have a service at 8:30, 9:45, and 11:00 which will be in-person as well as online at the church,” Nelson said.

The Easter Sunday service at the First United Methodist Church can be seen this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on MyUTV.