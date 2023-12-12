RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Roads will soon be a lot busier with holiday travelers.

The Pennington County’s Sheriff’s Department is reminding people to stay safe this holiday season. Each year people are injured or killed in crashes involving drugs and alcohol.

“Inevitably we have more people traveling. That makes the roads a little bit more dangerous. Also if people like to partake in alcohol and everything else during the holidays to help celebrate,” Patrol Sergeant Jesse Huschle said.

“When you’re impaired, we don’t want you driving on the road. Not only for the safety of you but for the safety of others. We would prefer to not have to arrest you for these things but you’re taking your life and other people’s lives into your own hands when you drive impaired and intoxicate,” Deputy Wes McPherson said.

Tragically, December can be a dangerous time on the road for those traveling during the holidays. Just in South Dakota alone over the past seven years, there’ve been over a dozen different fatalities in alcohol-related driving accidents, with hundreds of people being hurt in these same crashes over that time.

Rather than getting behind the wheel, Rapid City has plenty of other options to get you home.

“The services offered in Rapid, with Lyft, Uber, the taxis you know whatever it may be, it’s all cheaper than getting arrested for a DUI. Potentially losing your car, losing your driver’s license and what else may happen on your personal or civil side,” McPherson said.

“Make a plan, if you plan to consume alcohol, have a plan prior to consuming on how you’re going to get to your destination afterwards,” Huschle said.

Designating a driver can be the easiest way to prevent this from happening to you.

DUIs can result in $2,000 in fines and more. So remember to drive sober or get pulled over.