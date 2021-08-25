Drive Sober or Get Pulled over this Labor Day weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — School is back in session and the summer travel season is winding down.

But there’s still time to squeeze in a vacation before Labor Day.

Chris Turner and his wife Marian Carr live in Rapid City and have noticed increased traffic all summer long. They don’t expect Labor Day weekend to be much different.

“We’ve noticed driving now, traffic is a lot thicker now, busier. So yeah there are a lot more people traveling, we are seeing it every day,” Turner said.

That’s why driving sober is as important as ever.

“I’ve seen the stories of what it can do to the families if you get in a crash. And the financial responsibilities if you do get pulled over, get a DUI, it’s thousands of dollars. That’s something I would rather spend traveling,” Turner said.

On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Statistically, we have a lot of drunk driving-related crashes during Labor Day weekend, a lot of people celebrate the end of the season. And if they are going to be out drinking, have a plan prior to so that you have a safe way home,” Sgt. Jesse Huschle, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

From August 18th through September 6th, law enforcement participating in the campaign will be expanding their efforts to keep drunk drivers off the road.

“It’s something that is 100 percent preventable. We want the public to know that it’s a choice. And we want to reduce crashes and the probability of someone getting hurt,” Sgt. Huschle said.

Deputies will not only target those who are drunk, but also drivers not wearing seatbelts and speeding.

They encourage people who see someone driving under the influence, to call it in.