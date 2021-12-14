‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With the holidays quickly approaching, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Christmas and New Year’s are times to be together and celebrate. But they can also be a dangerous time on the roads.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says that the holiday season is their busiest time of the year for DUIs.

“During the holiday season unfortunately drunk driving injuries and deaths are up. And Pennington County ranks high for fatalities within the state,” Lt. David Switzer, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

“It’s dangerous enough to drive impaired but then you add in the roadways could be icy or snowy,” Sgt. Jesse Huschle, Patrol Sergeant, said.

The number of DUIs in Pennington County has already increased 10 percent compared to last year.

“We have numerous deputies working DUI shifts specifically targeting possible drunk drivers. We also have deputies working specifically speed and seatbelt, a lot of times you get both together,” Sgt. Huschle said.

To prevent drunk driving, law enforcement reminds everyone to have a plan for a sober driver. You can also use ride-share options to get back home.

“Our mission at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is safety and you have to keep in mind, if you are driving drunk, you are using that vehicle as a weapon,” Lt. Switzer said.

So enjoy this holiday season with your friends and family, and drive sober.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs until January first. If you notice someone who may be driving under the influence, call 911.