‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ in western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From family get togethers to office parties, drinking can be a big part of the holiday season.

However, drunk driving is a problem all over the US, even here in Rapid City. That’s why, from December 13 to January 1, the sheriff’s office is teaming up with the DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to have extra eyes on the road.”

“When you have a couple beers and you feel a littly tipsy, buzzed, technically that could be an impaired driver. You might feel like you’re okay to drive, but if you have any question at all and you are not sure, call a friend, call a lift driver,” Senior Deputy Sheriff for Pennington County, Aaron Pitzkau said.

Deputies will not only target those who are driving under the influence, but also drivers not wearing seatbelts and going over the speed limit.

“Because December is such a heavy month for DUIs, we have extra patrols, have extra people looking for the DUIs so we can try to track them down as well as speeding seatbelt violations,” Deputy Pitzkau said.

From 2012 to 2018 the county has seen a slight increase in the number of DUI arrests. The sheriff’s office says this is the time of the year when they see the most.

“Well it’s the holidays, everybody gets together, the families get together, people go out, have a good time, and sometimes they don’t make the best decisions,” Sgt. Ryan Cook said.

And bad decisions, can be not only dangerous, but deadly.

“We’re out in force in the month of December with our Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to try to curtail that and make the public aware,” Sgt. Cook said.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says that if you notice a drunk driver on the road or if you see someone drunk getting into their car about to drive, pick up the phone and dial 911.