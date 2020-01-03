‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign ends, how many people chose to drive responsibly?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — December’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign has come to a close.

A new year can mean learning from the past to make this year better than the last. When it comes to drunk driving, it’s choosing to drive sober.

“Last year I think in our area we had over a thousand DUI arrests still which means some people aren’t getting the message and aren’t using the services that are available to them,” Lt. Mark Hughes with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said.

But the news isn’t all bad. Lt. Hughes says during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, deputies had more than 60 interactions with drivers. None of them were under the influence.

“Which means that the education and what not, people are actually getting rides or using the ride sharing services that are available in Rapid City,” Hughes said.

Driving under the influence is an issue all year around and deputies, including Keith Carlson, are always on the lookout.

“We try to have a full force as much as we can out on the roadway. The program that they run, they’ll have extra officers out there but there are random times where we will have extra officers there so be aware of it,” Deputy Carlson said.

Along with posing a danger on the road, getting a DUI can be very expensive.

“The costs can be several thousands of dollars compared to a taxi ride or an Uber or a Lyft ride which are very reasonable,” Lt. Hughes said.

If you notice an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and call law enforcement.