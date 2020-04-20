Drive-in service uplifts spirits for multiple congregations

BRUCE, S.D. (KELO) — For the past four weeks the Preston Christian Church in Bruce, northwest of Brookings has resorted to a drive-in worship service which has helped uplift the spirits of both the Preston congregation and their sister church in Brookings.

From the top of a hay wagon, Pastor Tim Smith delivers Sunday morning’s service.

“Yep, just a hay wagon from one of our farmers in the church provided that. I got up there and they weren’t seeing too well in the back, and so somebody just this week, Jed made for us a little extension there,” Pastor Tim Smith said.

For the congregation, the drive-in service hasn’t just been a chance to attend worship, but also an opportunity to see their friends.

“It’s been really good. The first week, everyone was like up against the windows, waving frantically, it was quite entertaining,” Preston Christian Church Member Rachel Duncan said.

They’ve used some modified ways to communicate.

“You know a smile is a handshake, a wave is a hug, a honk is an amen, and windshield wipers are dancing,” Smith said.

Preston Christian Church members packed the parking lot this morning, but joining them were members from the Brookings Christian Church, as they also took advantage of the drive-in church service.

“We do not have a nice large parking lot at our facility so our church joined them with their effort to bring some worship back into our lives,” Brookings Christian Church Pastor Mike Gerhardt said.

Though it’s not a typical service, the drive-in has uplifted the spirits in a time of need.

“I don’t want to do it forever, definitely not, but for now, it’s definitely a boost for us,” Smith said.

The church broadcasts its services on 98.5 FM, though the signal has been modified to reach just the edges of the property. For those who cannot attend, they also broadcast the service using Zoom.