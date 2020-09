SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After having two indoor concerts postponed and canceled, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will be hosting a drive-in concert.

King & Country, a Grammy award-winning duo, will perform their “Together Again” drive-in concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center parking lot.

Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster’s website.