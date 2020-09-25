Drive-in concert coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An upcoming concert is on the calendar for Sioux Falls.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host the Grammy-award winning duo “for King and Country” next month, but it will look a lot different than what you might expect.

The parking lot of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will turn into a concert space next month.

The entertainment venue is holding a drive-in concert on October 11.

“We’re excited for the format. A lot of artists are kind of branching out with unique experiences for their fans and the drive-in concert is a perfect example of that,” Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Assistant General Manager Jim Johnson said.

The concert will take place on the north side of the property near Howard Wood Field.

It will be one ticket per car, which means your guests can ride with you.

“With your ticket you get a parking space for your car and an adjacent spot to stand or sit in to watch the concert,” Johnson said.

It will be the first concert the PREMIER Center will have hosted since the pandemic began.

“It’s great. The staff is very excited and we’ve gotten calls already this morning once it was announced, folks excited to have live music back in Sioux Falls on a large scale,” Johnson said.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.