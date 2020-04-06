Drive-in church service is a hit in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Churches across the area continue to get creative when it comes to connecting with their congregations. At Christ the King Lutheran Church, they’ve been using Facebook Live to broadcast their services, but for the first time today, service was also broadcast over the radio.

Like any Sunday, church members filled up the parking lot ahead of the 9:30 morning service, but rather than head inside, they remained in their cars.

You’ve heard of drive-in movie theaters, but what about drive-in church? Here at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Yankton, that’s exactly what they’re doing in response to COVID-19.

“There’s folks that don’t have a computer and don’t have a phone, and so Facebook Live leaves them out,” Pastor Dani Jo Bierwagen said.

The idea for the drive-in service came from the grounds the church is located on.

“It was a Yankton Drive-In movie theater, and on Sunday mornings Trinity Lutheran used to have services here at 8 o’clock in the morning. And we’ve got members that remember, helped with it,” Bierwagen said.

All members had to do was tune their radios to 98.9. And much like their favorite songs, the service was a hit.

“We were going to consider it a blessing if we had 9 to 10 cars. When I drove up this morning and saw the parking lot full, it was amazing,” Member Pauline Akland said.

“Just to be able to be here, and just wave at each other through the windows, they were pumped. They were really excited about that. It was a blessing for them,” Bierwagen said.

As the service concluded, it was even given its own horn ensemble send off.

“Just takes your breath away. But it was so wonderful to serve together and worship together,” Akland said.

To broadcast over the radio, the church had to build its own transmitter, and then find its own frequency in order to follow FCC regulations.