RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Starting today, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the “Drive High, Get a DUI” Campaign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2019 in the U.S., 49 percent of the people that were killed in crashes and tested for drugs, tested positive.

Driving under the influence of drugs is not only an issue nationwide, but also, in Pennington County. Year-to-date, there have already been 145 DUI arrests.

“When people think of DUIs, sometimes they think of alcohol. But impaired driving can be other substances as well including marijuana, controlled substances, prescribed medications, “Sgt. Jesse Huschle, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Through labor day, deputies will be looking specifically for impaired drivers.

“Swerving within your lane, slowing of speed and sometimes speeding. I mean, a lot of traffic violations can lead up to a DUI,” Sgt. Amanda Swanson, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

“They are not taking regular calls for service. They are out there specifically working traffic and saturation patrols,” Sgt. Huschle said.

There are a few ways you can help local law enforcement with the issue. Don’t get behind the wheel if you are high or intoxicated and don’t get in the car with someone who is impaired.

“And with having a lot more cars outside, it just creates a bigger danger to someone that is intoxicated or under the influence,” Sgt. Swanson said.

By keeping yourself safe on the roads, you are also keeping others safe.

If you see someone that may be driving under the influence, the Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to call law enforcement immediately.