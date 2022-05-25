SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A scary event happened at an east-side Sioux Falls gas station. Sioux Falls police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 8:30 last night.

Police say someone in a car fired a gun at the gas station on 6th Street and Cliff Avenue.

Several people were outside and inside the business at the time. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police found 5 shell casings at the scene. At least one window was broken. Police are still investigating to see if the building was also hit.

Witnesses gave police a description of the car and officers found it at an apartment building on Cliff.

Three women in the car were arrested. 25-year-old Allison Raye IronShooter, 18-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar, and 19-year-old Kiara Peltier face a list of charges including aggravated assault, shooting at an occupied structure and intentional damage to property.

Allison Raye Ironshooter

Guadalupe Maria Aguilar

Kiara Marie Peltier

Police are still trying to figure out who fired the gun and say more people could face charges.

So far a gun has not been recovered.