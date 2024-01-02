SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls teenagers are in jail – accused of a pair of drive-by-shootings at a home on the northwest side of the city.

Authorities say 18-year-old Sheldon Stewart and 19-year-old Nicole Marshall followed a car home around 4:30 this morning.

Police say Stewart shot at the home, drove off, came back 15-minutes later and Stewart started shooting again.

“The suspect and at least one of the victims, if not several of the victims know each other, so I think there was some past history. I don’t think that there was anything that necessarily sparked what happened early this morning. “

There were 10 people inside the home, so both suspects are charged with 20-counts of aggravated assault.

Marshall is also accused of D-U-I and underage drinking.