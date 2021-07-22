SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Women looking to refresh their closets on a budget have the opportunity this weekend at Embe’s Dress For Success closet sale.

Clothing of all kinds for women in KELOLAND are set up in Embe’s downtown location for this weekend’s closet sale.

Jacinda Cerwinske is getting her shopping done ahead of time along with other clients and partners who have early access.

“I’m a sales consultant at a dealership. So I’m just looking for clothes that make me look professional and that, people look at me and say, Hey, I need help. And this person looks confident and willing to help me,” Cerwinske said.

Before becoming a sales consultant, she says she lacked confidence in her previous role, but programs like Dress For Success have changed that.

“They really helped me to know that, you are who you are and that’s great and confident, and you should feel empowered to do whatever you feel like you want to do,” Cerwinske said.

The sale opens to the public on Friday morning at 10, with the proceeds going right back into programs like this that help local women.

“At Dress For Success, we’re really supporting employment, getting that job, staying employed and establishing your career goals. So you’re ready to make that next step,” Jennifer Hoesing said.

The sale offers more than just business wear for women, but clothing and shoes for all types of jobs.

Chief development officer Jennifer Hoesing says the items are affordable and meant to make shoppers feel confident.

“No matter your role at work or at home, whether you’re a mom, whether you’re a professional, whether you’re working in healthcare or some other industry, we all get up and get dressed each day. So this is a great opportunity to build your wardrobe,” Hoesing said.

The sale will run from 10 to 7 on Friday and 9 to noon on Saturday. Anyone who makes a purchase during those times can buy a bag for $20 and come back to fill it with as much as they can fit in it.