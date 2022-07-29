PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An upcoming project should improve the water quality of Capitol Lake.

The state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources says it will dredge the lake to remove sediment. This is part of a larger improvement project approved by the legislature earlier this year.

According to a news release about the project sent Friday morning, House Bill 1013 appropriated $500,000 in general funds and $3,000,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to develop a master plan for Capitol Lake and the Veterans Memorials, to plug the existing well and to improve lake water quality.

There will be a request for proposals for the project in early August; the work is expected to take place this fall.

The state says Capitol Lake has not been dredged for more than 30 years.