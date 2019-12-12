Dreaming of a Tuba Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While most are dreaming of a white Christmas, there are some in KELOLAND who dream of a Tuba Christmas.

Tuba Christmas has been held on the second weekend of December for the past 45 years. It’s celebrated by several cities around the world, including Sioux Falls.

It may be cold outside, but, on the inside, Alan Berdahl and David Larsen are getting fired up for the 31st annual Sioux Falls Tuba Christmas.

“It’s an event. It’s the most fun thing I do all year,” said Berdahl, Chairman of Sioux Falls Tuba Christmas.

Berdhal has been a part of the local concert since its beginning in 1988.

“The tuba is a… it’s just a noble instrument, and the parts – it’s the basement foundation of the band and really provides structure and foundation,” Berdahl said.

A foundation built on many generations of brass instrument players.

“It’s the only event I know where a fifth grader can be sitting next to a symphony player and playing the same music,” Berdahl said.

“I really just like the camaraderie that comes about from playing together. It’s fun to watch the young ones come in and get taken under the wing by some of the experienced players,” Larsen said.

Larsen has enjoyed coming back every year since his start in 1989.

“This is just one more way of celebrating the season in a very unique way. It has some familiar carols that have a unique twist being played by a low range instrument,” Larsen said.

Bringing quite a unique sound to the holiday season.

“It’s unusual. It’s an amazing, warm… cuddly sound. That just, kind of, enfolds you in the sound and they do a marvelous job of playing,” Berdahl said.

I don’t mean to toot my own horn (if I could play one) but you’re going to want to watch my story tomorrow… #TubaChristmas Posted by KELO Max Hofer on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 Alan Berdahl (right) & David Larsen (left) playing tome tubular melodies.

Tuba Christmas is on Saturday December 14th at First Lutheran Church. It’s a free event, and brass players of all ages are encouraged to play with the group. If that ‘sounds’ interesting to you, you can visit Tuba Christmas’ website to learn more.