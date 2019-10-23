Dream it up and they’ll build it: Making signs for GameDay

Creative Printing is a print shop with a presence in both Brookings and Huron. On Tuesday KELOLAND News learned how they’re getting in on the show coming Saturday with College GameDay.

Eric Kannegieter of Brookings is a South Dakota State University graduate as well as a business development manager with Creative Printing, which is going to take students’ ideas and running with them.

“We’re going to take any thought that they have that they want to put on a sign, if you ever watch College GameDay, you can see the more elaborate, the more funny, the more out there these signs are, they’re going to get on TV, they’re going to create buzz and just have fun with that,” Kannegieter said. “So anything they can come up with, we’re going to help them create that sign, and help them to get on TV and create a great atmosphere for ESPN and College GameDay.”

It will cost $20 for a sign measuring 15 by 24 inches.

“We wanted to kind of figure out how can we help promote this event for the city of Brookings, for SDSU and the Jackrabbits, and we thought what a fun way to get involved and help students have some fun,” Kannegieter said.

“It’s a pretty big rivalry, and so I’m sure they’ll get pretty creative with the ‘Jackrabbits are better than Bison’ genre of sign, but I think it’s going to be lots of support,” said Toby Uecker, associate director for living, learning and outreach at SDSU.

Uecker says the school community is excited for GameDay’s arrival.

“Absolutely, the whole community, both SDSU and Brookings are really really excited to welcome the folks from GameDay, to welcome our rivals from NDSU, and to have a really good time here,” Uecker said.