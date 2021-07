SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drake Springs pool will close its lap pool until Saturday, July 17, due to a mechanical issue.

The rest of the facility, including the recreational pool and lazy river, will remain open during that time. Water walking will still be available on Friday July 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.. Social Saturday for Seniors will take place as planned on Saturday.

The free fitness class that was scheduled at the pool on Saturday has been cancelled.