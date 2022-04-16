SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The body of a missing Sioux Falls woman has been found during a search and rescue on Saturday.

60-year-old Kay Flittie’s body was found Saturday, according to the Hanson County Sheriff.

Flittie had been missing for over 2 weeks. On April 5 she was supposed to leave Sioux Falls and drive to Arkansas, but she did not arrive.

Her car was later found on I-90 near exit 352 in Hanson County.

At this time, no further information has been made public.

KELOLAND News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.