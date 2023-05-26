SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Term limits could be changing for South Dakota lawmakers.

Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman has submitted language for an initiated Constitutional amendment to limit eight years in the state Senate and state House. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issued a draft for the ballot explanation. The public can add input for 10 days on the draft explanation which will end on Monday, June 5.

Jackley summed up the ballot measure as “an amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Revising Legislative Term Limits.”

Jackley’s summary says lawmakers can serve an indefinite number of years in the Legislature if there’s a break in service from either chamber. The proposed ballot measure would change that to four terms of service or eight consecutive years in either the House or Senate.

“The proposed amendment limits legislators to serving a lifetime total of eight years in the State House of Representatives and a total of eight years in the State Senate,” the AG’s statement says.

Hoffman, who represents District 9 in Sioux Falls, submitted the language for the ballot measure on behalf of the organization “South Dakotans for term limits.”

The proposed ballot measure, which would be on the 2024 ballot if approved and garners more than 35,000 signatures, is not listed on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.

The Secretary of State approves possible ballot measures for circulation after collecting a final AG statement, Legislative Research Council comments and a fiscal note.