Dr. Asfora drops ‘wrongful termination’ lawsuit against Sanford

In a final legal move in a long-drawn out civil case over a kickback scheme, former Sanford surgeon, Dr. Wilson Asfora, has dropped his lawsuit accusing Sanford Health of wrongful termination.

Dr. Asfora had claimed in the suit that Sanford coerced him into a settlement in a federal whistleblower lawsuit, in order to keep secret information on other physicians and its dysfunctional neurosurgical department, which could hurt its merger discussions with Unity Health. That merger deal later fell through.

Dr. Asfora was named as a co-defendant in a 2016 whistleblower lawsuit brought about by two other physicians. The suit claimed that both Sanford Health and Dr. Asfora were illegally profiting from kickbacks from Medicaid, Medicare and other health programs. Dr. Asfora used medical devices from his own company, which the lawsuit claimed were not necessary for many patients.

Sanford Health agreed to pay more than $20 million to the federal government in a settlement to the 2016 lawsuit; as well as millions to the reporting physicians. The terms of Dr. Asfora’s settlement in January in that lawsuit are confidential.