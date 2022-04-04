SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety, at the request of state lawmakers, will hold a public briefing Wednesday, April 6 on the investigation into the deadly crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Announced in a Monday morning news release, DPS has also released information that supplements what has been publicly reported on from its investigative report.

On September 12, 2020, Ravnsborg was driving a vehicle that struck and killed Joseph Boever in Hyde County, S.D. A panel of nine South Dakota representatives looked into whether an impeachable offense was committed during or after the crash.

The House Select Committee on Investigation voted 6-2 last week against recommending the impeachment of Ravnsborg. The full House of Representatives returns to the state Capitol on April 12 to vote on the matter.

The DPS briefing is set to begin at 1 p.m. central in the Capitol Lake Visitors Center.