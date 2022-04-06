PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold a public briefing on the investigation into the deadly crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

This briefing was requested by lawmakers. It is set to start at 1 p.m. CT in the Capitol Lake Visitors Center Wednesday.

In September 2020, Ravnsborg was driving on the shoulder of the road when he hit and killed Joe Boever in Hyde County. Last week, a panel of state lawmakers voted 6 to 2 to not recommend the impeachment of Ravnsborg.

The full house will take up the debate next week.