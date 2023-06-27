SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sobriety checkpoints for the month of July have been announced by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

In July, checkpoints by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and Highway Patrol will be scheduled for the counties of: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Hughes, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Sanborn, Stanley and Yankton.

The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive.

As of June 23, there’s been more than 750 DUI arrests in 2023 by just the South Dakota Highway Patrol. In the month of May, there were nearly 150 DUI arrests.

Those figures don’t include DUI arrests from other agencies like municipal police and county officers.

Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Mayer told KELOLAND News most DUI arrests are due to alcohol intoxication but drug-related DUI arrests have increased in recent years.

During a traffic stop where intoxication is suspected, Mayer says an officer will administer sobriety tests. If the officer feels the driver is too intoxicated to drive, or had a BAC of over .08, the officer may choose to arrest the driver.