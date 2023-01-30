SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different South Dakota counties in February 2023.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Clay, Codington, Douglas, Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts and Walworth Counties.

The checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive.

People who have been drinking are urged to designate a sober driver or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.