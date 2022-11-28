PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fourteen sobriety checkpoints are scheduled to be held during the month of December, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Monday.

The December checkpoints are scheduled for 12 South Dakota counties: Beadle, Brown, Lawrence, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Stanley and Walworth.

According to DPS, the monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people not to drink and drive. However, officials remind drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint planned in their county.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, with the assistance of local law enforcement.