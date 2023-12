BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings County Sheriff’s office is investigating a field and dozer fire yesterday afternoon.

Brookings County fire crews responded to a rural field for a controlled burn that got out of control.

A neighbor attempted to contain the field fire with a Caterpillar dozer, but soon after the dozer caught fire as well.

Crews responded and were able to quickly extinguish the original fire and the dozer.

The dozer received extensive damage estimated to be $100,000.