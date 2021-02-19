Dozens of bald eagles flock to field in eastern KELOLAND

HUDSON, S.D. (KELO) — The eagle has landed. Make that eagles actually, as a viewer called in to alert KELOLAND News to the sight of around 100 bald eagles making themselves at home in a field northeast of Hudson.

Eagles in a field near Hudson

Eagles in a tree near Hudson

This particular convocation of eagles were feasting on frozen pheasant carcasses that had perished in the frigid weather over the past week.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, each year about 300 bald eagles winter in South Dakota along the Missouri River or in the Black Hills. After a long absence, bald eagles were found nesting in South Dakota around 1993.