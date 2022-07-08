YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters with the Yankton Fire Department say they responded to the first fire a downtown business has seen since 1991.

Crews were called to the 100 block of West 3rd Street around 8 a.m. Thursday morning for the fire. Those first on scene found smoke coming from a historic building.

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department

Officials say the fire started in a first floor apartment. Smoke could be found throughout the building and next door.

After an investigation, the fire department says it’s believed that a dog, who had a habit of jumping at the stove and counter, may have hit the dial to turn on the burners.

Officials say the cause of this fire is more common than what is realized, and it’s not the first time they’ve responded to a call like this.

No one was hurt.