Downtown Watertown decked out for the holidays

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Dustin and Missy Sinner’s new store in downtown Watertown opened two months ago.

The husband and wife sell art, clothing, and more at Dustin Sinner Fine Art.

“Business traffic, it’s been really good,” Artist & Co-Owner Dustin Sinner said.

But the local business community is hoping to generate even more buzz about downtown.

A big effort is underway right now to make downtown Watertown a holiday destination.

From giant decorations to a big Christmas tree, the downtown is decked out.

“We’ve had a lot of people stop and honk and talk to us and ask us what we’re doing and saying it’s really cool,” Watertown Development Company Director of Marketing Traci Stein said.

The Watertown Development Company is leading this effort to help offset the toll the pandemic has taken on businesses.

Marketing Director Traci Stein says 170 or more businesses operate in the city’s downtown.

“There’s a lot of tax revenue there that could be lost if we don’t keep these business in place downtown so we’re going to drive business downtown by bringing downtown to life with sort of a North Pole feel,” Stein said.

“I absolutely think what they’re doing to elevate the downtown experience over the holidays is going to bring more people down. It has been,” Dustin Sinner Fine Art Co-Owner Missy Sinner said.

That could help brighten up a challenging time.

“It’s been a really interesting year, lots of ups and downs with COVID so we’re trying to really push hard to end 2020 on a really good note and I think it’s really starting to happen downtown here. There’s a lot of positive business owners talking about how there is a little bit of positivity coming through the end of this year,” Dustin Sinner said.

Stein says the decorations will be up through the month of December.