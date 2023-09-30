VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Vermillion business was vandalized by a group of six people.

On Saturday, September 30th at 1:00 a.m. (CST), six individuals vandalized the business causing excessive damage.

Surveillance photo shows one of the six vandals

The name of the business was not available. From the surveillance photo, the location appears to be a restaurant or event venue.

The Vermillion Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying these people. If you have any information regarding this crime or know the individuals responsible, please contact Lt. Drew Gortmaker at 605-677-7070 or dgortmaker@vermillionpd.org.