The Downtown Trolley summer season is set to begin on Thursday.

The trolley will run on an additional day on the weekend, and will have longer hours. The trolley will run from Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Admission for the trolley costs $2 a day per person, and kids 12 and under ride free.