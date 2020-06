The Downtown Trolley summer season will start on June 5.

The trolley will operate June 5 through August 30, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The trolley says they will be taking precautions to help prevent COVID-19 spread.

View the precautions: