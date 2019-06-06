Downtown storm inlet art project underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of Downtown Sioux Falls are starting to look a little more colorful this week.

The City of Sioux Falls’ Storm Inlet Painting Project is underway with painters bring designs to storm drains in downtown. Since 2016, local businesses, organizations and individuals have painted murals on the inlets to raise awareness of the effect stormwater runoff has on water quality.

The paintings are expected to be finished by June 7th, weather permitting. The Sioux Falls Visual Arts Commission and the Sioux Falls Sustainability Program select which designs are approved to be painted.

