Downtown stores getting creative to boost sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the next three months, Downtown Sioux Falls is going to be trying to lure more shoppers into stores with a new idea called the Giftbox.

You have a chance to win prize packages every two weeks until the end of November. You download DTSF Digital Passport, visit nine locations listed on a map, scan the poster at each location, and be entered to win.

The first prize package includes a one-night stay at Hotel on Phillips, private wine tasting session at R Wine Bar, dinner at the Treasury and more.



Speaking of downtown, business was booming despite it being a holiday. KELOLAND News stopped by a couple of stores today and found out they’ve had to change the way they do business.

The pandemic has not shut down businesses in Sioux Falls.

In fact, in some cases because of the pandemic, stores are seeing an increase in sales; like at the Great Outdoor Store.

“We have a lot of people who are looking for equipment to go camping with their families, things that they can do to feel comfortable and safe, you can do it in your backyard or go to a state park you can distance, so it’s been great, our equipment sales have been really really good,” owner DeAnn Echols said.

Echols says the pandemic also forced her to think outside the box.

“We kind of really focused on our online presence and we relaunched a new website and got a lot more products on our website, got it looking really good and that’s been a really great asset for us,” Echols said.

Nancy Savage, owner of Child’s Play Toys, says her online business has been huge.

“It kind of pushed us to do that, it’s something that I wanted to do for quite a while and just never really taken the time to do it, but it’s crazy I had no idea we could do so well with our website,” Savage said.

Because of the pandemic, Savage saw an opportunity to sell children’s masks of all sizes and she says that’s been very successful as well.

Now that’ she’s made it through summer, she’s already looking ahead to winter, because she thinks Christmas shopping is going to be early this year.

“We’ve already been wrapping Christmas presents that is another thing we are seeing people are doing it early and I’m hearing about that nationwide with other toy stores that people are shopping early just because they don’t know what the future will hold as far as if people will be able to get out, but in South Dakota we’re probably okay, but people are shopping early we’re definitely seeing that with Christmas,” Savage said.

Over Easter, Savage sold over 400 Easter boxes online that were filled with toys and other kid products, so she’s now planning to do something similar for Christmas.