SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man found lying in the street with head injuries near the Banquet has died.

Sioux Falls police say an autopsy is scheduled for later today. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Christopher Joel Mousseaux.

26-year-old Steven Tuopeh and 28-year-old Jeff Pour were arrested in connection with the assault.

Investigators say they are waiting on the autopsy report before more charges are filed.