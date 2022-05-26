SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer season for the Downtown Trolley is beginning May 31.

The trolley provides a “hop-on, hop-off” tour of historic sights in Downtown Sioux Falls.

It will visit 18 popular locations such as the Washington Pavilion, Philips Avenue, Falls Park, 8th and Railroad Center, and the Levitt at the Falls.

Tour loops take around 25 to 30 minutes.

Admission is $2 a day per person. Kids 12 and under are free.

All trolley vehicles are ADA accessible.

Learn more about the Downtown Trolley online.