Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley began running Thursday
The Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley began running today.
This year the trolley will run an additional day during the weekend and longer hours.
The trolley will run Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Labor Day.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
