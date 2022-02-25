SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Olympics came to a close last weekend in Beijing. Now, downtown Sioux Falls is set to host some winter games of its own.

Mother Nature is doing its part in advance of Saturday’s Winter Games in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We wanted to provide something that would get people active and spend time with family and friends but also support our downtown,” Winter Games Committee Member Abbie Coffey said.

The inaugural games will take place at the Federal Courthouse Plaza, and will help fill a winter void.

“There’s the Burger Battle in January, there’s Mash Madness in March, and to kind of put this right in the middle, coinciding with the Winter Olympics and activity and getting people active and outside,” Queen City Bakery Owner Mitch Jackson said.

Mitch Jackson is a Winter Games committee member and owner of Queen City Bakery. No medals will be awarded at the event, but everyone gets a cookie.

“I think they’ll taste gold medal-worthy, but I have a very biased opinion,” Jackson said.

“You’re downtown, you’re walking by, you stop and play a quick game, you throw your ticket in the hat and then you get a cookie and a hot chocolate. Who’s not up for that in February? (laugh), Coffey said.

The list of games includes Bean Bags, Connect 4, Giant Bowling and Jenga, activities to promote vibrancy during the winter months.

“So we wanted to make something that was family friendly and that brought us to these games that were easy for children to play but also that adults could jump in and have a good time too,” Coffey said.

And this is just a sample of what’s to come.

“With our time this year we’re kind of making it a placeholder, really hoping that next year we can do a full month-long something with Winter Games, or at least a week,” Coffey said.

“This is just a real springboard for what we want to do in the coming years,” Jackson said.

The Winter Games are Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse Plaza in downtown Sioux Falls.

The event is free and open to the public.