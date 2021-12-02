Downtown Sioux Falls set to host First Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the holiday season already in full swing, downtown Sioux Falls is set to host First Friday.

November features some of the busiest holiday shopping days of the year.

“It’s just magical in downtown during this time of the year,” DTSF Community Outreach Manager Sadie Swier said.

Downtown Sioux Falls is attempting to carry that momentum into December with First Friday.

“The couple weeks after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday there’s usually a lull in retail seasons so we want to make sure that we’re promoting these businesses,” Swier said.

“This has been historically one of the best shows that we’ve had just in that we get a lot of people through the door,” Rehfeld’s Art & Framing General Manager Erin Castle said.

Erin Castle is the General Manager at Rehfeld’s Art & Framing. The downtown gallery is currently home to 25 artists. About half that number will create new works for an open house on First Friday.

“It’s also a night that we unveil the artwork as the doors open so it’s one of those where you want to be here right on time so that you don’t miss out on a small piece that is really reasonably priced that you can get because they will sell out,” Castle said.

The Downtown Gives Coupon Book is also still available for purchase with proceeds benefiting The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls.

“That has 38 unique and exclusive deals and coupons to businesses across downtown,” Swier said.

Allowing shoppers to save during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

“It’s a wonderful time to be here and we hope people come and enjoy it,” Swier said.

Rehfeld’s holiday open house and show runs from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Click HERE for a list of First Friday activities and specials for December.