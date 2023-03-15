SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter has yet to call it quits, but downtown Sioux Falls is pressing on, preparing for one of its busiest weekends on the calendar.

The menu is set for St. Patrick’s Day at Blarney Stone in downtown Sioux Falls.

“Corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, Guinness stew, bangers and mash, those things will be flying out of our kitchen,” Blarney Stone GM Nick Wanner said.

General Manager Nick Wanner says this is often Blarney Stone’s busiest week of the year, with the crowd on parade day marching to its own beat.

“It’s about twice as much as a normal Saturday,” Wanner said.

It’s a quiet morning in downtown Sioux Falls, but that won’t be the case starting tomorrow with the state “A” boys basketball tournament tipping off, leading into the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

“On the day of the parade, we usually see anywhere from 35- to 45,000 people,” DTSF President Joe Batcheller said.

Joe Batcheller is the Downtown Sioux Falls President.

“That kind of ebbs and flows throughout the day, but obviously it peaks in the afternoon when the parade kicks off, so a lot of foot traffic,” Batcheller said.

Batcheller says that’s been the case since the parade got its start four decades ago, and whatever the weather the tradition continues Saturday.

“What better place to come and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than right here in the heart of our city,” Batcheller said.

“Downtown is a place to be, especially for events and celebrations like this,” Wanner said.

The 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 2:00 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 13th Street and Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls and will proceed north on Phillips.