SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the state’s largest murals is now complete in downtown Sioux Falls.

Artist Walter Portz wrapped up work this week on the 10th Street parking ramp mural.

Portz also created a mural near Levitt at the Falls earlier this summer.

City officials are hoping the artwork will drum up interest in the parking ramp that was originally proposed to be a 15-story complex until the development agreement was terminated.