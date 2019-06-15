Downtown Sioux Falls milestone, Pride Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pride events have been happening all week long, and today Sioux Falls hosted its first Pride parade.

Attendees who came to the parade Saturday morning saw everything from banks and churches showing support, to cute dogs and moms giving free hugs.

One woman from the Egan area said she enjoyed seeing all of the support and enthusiasm from everyone.

“I think we need to bring diversity to South Dakota, this is a great first step. We need it. Sioux Falls is a great community and a great state. We have to represent everybody,” Tracey Heinemann, from the Egan area said.

Heinemann said she’s been to pride week in Seattle, and is happy to see some of that same enthusiasm in South Dakota.

Two women from a local burlesque troop said being a part of the parade was historic.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of the very first one. It seems like such a milestone moment, I think, in Sioux Falls. I feel like our community is really ready to be bold and embrace the differences and accept and love everyone how they are,” Hannah Parker from Falls Follies said.

Sioux Falls pride week events will end with a brunch at Icon Lounge Sunday morning.