SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 31 artists and local businesses will be part of the upcoming Downtown Sioux Falls’ May Art and Wine Walk.

The event will take place Friday, May 6, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Visitors can tour downtown locations while viewing local art and tasting a variety of wine.

Painters, sculptors, musicians, photographers, woodworkers, jewelry makers and more will all be in attendance. Wine samples are available with the purchase of a $25 punch card to taste 10 wine samples.

Individual glasses can also be purchased for $5. Punch cards can be purchased at any participating location or at the corner of 11th Street & Phillips Avenue, outside of Shriver Square the night of the event.

Find more information and full list of locations and artists online.