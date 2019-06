SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s something else for you to do in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend. It’s the annual Downtown Loft Tour.

You can take a self-guided tour of 10 different locations to get a glimpse of what it’s like living in this part of town.

It costs $5 to take part and passes will be available Saturday morning at the main entrance of The Cascade at Falls Park. The tour runs 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday.