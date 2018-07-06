Downtown Sioux Falls Hosts Block Party Friday Evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - It will be a beautiful evening to spend some time in downtown Sioux Falls.
As part of the First Friday events, there is a block party happening near 8th and Railroad. It features live music, food vendors, shopping and more.
Admission is free and it is open to all ages.
The block party starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.
