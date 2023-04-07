SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is kicking off spring with a family-friendly event.

Families are set to paint the town pastel as Downtown Sioux Falls hosts its fifth annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The Easter Egg Hunt is a great time to come downtown with the family, it’s free, you do not have to register, you just have to show up and enjoy some fun,” DTSF Marketing Director Tenley Schwartz said.

Kids and their families are encouraged to visit about two dozen businesses to collect candy and at least one surprise.

“Some of them get really creative, some of them have some interactive options, so great variety and a great thing to bring your kids to,” Schwartz said.

“We’re going to have something for both the kiddos and mom and dad,” Sticks and Steel owner Terri Schuver said.

Terri Schuver owns Sticks and Steel, a gift shop at 8th & Railroad Center, and sees downtown as a place for all ages.

“We just love to do things that bring families downtown. In Sioux Falls, there’s a lot to enjoy for all ages and this seemed like a great opportunity to have some families in the neighborhood,” Schuver said.

“It’s become something that people look forward to, it’s become a tradition for some families, but whether you’ve been before or not I’d encourage you to come downtown and try it,” Schwartz said.

An ideal outing for families with the weather to match.

“Finally, finally it should be a good day to walk around downtown,” Schwartz said.

The Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown Sioux Falls.